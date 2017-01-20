Cameron House reveals plans for lochside terrace revamp

Five-star resort Cameron House has revealed plans for phase two of its ongoing multi-million-pound renovation, including a major new terrace overlooking Loch Lomond.

Architecture firm 3DReid has been appointed to manage the design and build of the terrace, which will act as both an alfresco bar area and an outdoor events space.

The terrace is being created as part of a £1 million refurbishment of the resort, which recently invested £3m in phase one of its revamp, focusing on its food and drink offering.

Resort director Andy Roger said: “The terrace will bring an exciting new dimension to our offering.”

