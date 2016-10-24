Call to help Dundee’s Waterfront progress

Entrepreneurs in the hospitality, leisure and tourism service sectors are to be invited to come forward and help drive the expansion of Dundee’s Waterfront economy in a “rare blank canvas development opportunity”, it was announced today.

The fresh call is to be made next month by the Waterfront project team when they launch a new round of investment roadshows, and the sectors are being targeted to make sure Dundee is well-positioned to capitalise on a vast increase in tourists after the £80 million V&A Museum of Design Dundee opens in 2018.

Mike Galloway, executive director of city development with Dundee City Council, said: “The invitation to engage with the Dundee Waterfront project is a rare blank canvas development opportunity for businesses and investors.

“We are keen that more of Scotland’s entrepreneurs and investors help us shape the development of this city with their ideas and business expertise.”

Allan Watt, Dundee Waterfront project director, said: “There will be considerable demand for a wide range of businesses able to provide everything from accommodation and hospitality to merchandise, catering, bespoke tours and entertainment.

“The economic boost will also provide opportunities for professional services firms, retailers and services businesses.”

The £1 billion Waterfront regeneration project has attracted committed investment exceeding £750m, and includes five flagship private sector investments.