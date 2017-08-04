Business Fives football tournament kicks off with £10,000 charity goal in its sights

Football tournament Business Fives’ summer season is kicking off with the aim of raising £10,000 for dozens of charities throughout Scotland.

Business Fives’ founder John McClarey said: "We’ll be sticking to our core values through our company commitment to charity and this season the destination of this donation will be decided by the overall champions from our national final."

More than 60 local and national charities are set to benefit from the latest summer season.

A company commitment since inception is to donate 10 per cent of revenue to charitable causes throughout Scotland, with the national business five-a-side tournament now entering its third full season.

This summer's Business Fives will be "bringing a twist" to the events providing more networking opportunities, organisers added.

The tournament is supported by a host of ambassadors that include Hibernian and Scotland legend Pat Stanton and Hearts and Scotland legend Gary Mackay.

