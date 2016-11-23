Agency eyes global growth after hotel branding activity

Edinburgh-headquartered brand and marketing consultancy Teviot said it is looking to boost its global standing after helping international hotel group Radisson RED launch its first new build hotel in Minneapolis.

The move comes as the agency has doubled turnover to £3.6 million in its last two financial years and grown its number of staff to 51, eight of whom are based in the US where it now has three offices.

The Scottish firm was responsible for “defining, creating and expressing” the RED brand creatively, and has been working with Radisson parent company Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group on the concept for two and a half years.

Richard Flores, vice president of branding for Radisson and Radisson RED, said Teviot brought a broad view of markets globally, having worked extensively in Europe, the US and Asia.

“This strong partnership was reinforced further as we moved into the rollout and delivery phase,” he added.

Teviot managing director Craig Hall said: “The RED project has been a real reflection of the process that organisations now have to go through if they are to get traction in an ever-more-competitive marketplace.

“As an agency based in Scotland, we have to constantly reassess and look outwards to new territories for business growth.

"Working with Radisson RED in the US has given us an opportunity to expand our opportunities and we have also opened a new office in Austin where were we are already prospecting new clients. It is an exciting time for Teviot.”

The agency, whose clients also include Heineken and The Regis Corporation, said it is “developing further opportunities across the business to expand the agency onto a more global footing”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook