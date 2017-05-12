Advertising gives £8.8bn injection into Scots economy

Scotland’s advertising industry provides a near-£9 billion boost to the economy and supports more than 40,000 jobs, new research has revealed.

The Advertising Association’s report shows that for every £1 spent on advertising in Scotland, £5 is returned to GDP.

In 2015, the £1.7bn spent on advertising north of the Border resulted in an £8.8bn total contribution – representing 5.6 per cent of the Scottish economy.

The “Advertising Pays Scotland” study, prepared by Biggar Economics, also shows that the sector helps supports 42,000 jobs, with that figure set to grow.

About half of those workers are directly involved in the commissioning and creation of ads, 7,000 more jobs in Scotland’s creative industries are supported by ad revenues, while a further 13,500 are supported in the wider economy.

The research was unveiled at a reception in Edinburgh last night held by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) Scotland, at which its new chairman James Pais said “craft, graft and creativity” would drive Scottish advertising success.

His inaugural speech was delivered to an audience of key figures from the communications and wider business communities. Pais has worked with a number of top agencies during a 30-year career.

