Adam Crozier to stand down as ITV chief executive

Broadcasting giant ITV has unveiled a top-level shake-up that will see Scots-born chief executive Adam Crozier step down after seven years at the helm.

The group, home to shows such as Britain’s Got Talent and Broadchurch, said Crozier, who was born on the Isle of Bute, will leave the company on 30 June, with a long-term successor to be revealed “in due course”.

ITV chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette will take on the role of executive chairman, while Ian Griffiths will become the combined chief operating officer and group finance director.

Bazalgette said: “Adam has been talking to me and the board for some time now about his future plans.

“He has made a fantastic contribution to ITV and the board is deeply indebted to him for his strong leadership and personal dedication in very successfully turning around the business and building a more global and diversified organisation with real scale in key creative markets around the world.”

