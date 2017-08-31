Aberdeen digital agency Wired strengthens London links

Aberdeen-based digital marketing agency Wired Studio has opened a London office as it looks to grab a greater slice of the lucrative market in the UK capital.

This year has seen the Scots firm win notable contracts in London, including Finlay & Co London, the luxury sunglasses and spectacles brand, and Sportsworld, the events company. Its new operation will be run out of Covent Garden.

Lee Brandie, managing director at Wired Studio, which currently has about a dozen staff, said: “The London contract wins cemented the need for a permanent presence in the city. The Covent Garden office gives us a central hub where we can further this expansion and support our clients on the ground.”

He added: “London is the gateway to accessing global brands and is also a key location for us as we prepare to launch our own marketing software in 2018. We are excited to have expanded the business nationally, which will also result in further job creation.”

