8 of Scotland’s most luxurious suites

There’s no shortage of world-class hotel’s in Scotland, from historical castles, country houses and boutique boltholes all which offer sumptuous suites.

So why not live like a lady or laird and treat yourself to a night in one of these decadent abodes?

The Blue Tower Suite at Gleneagles Hotel is set over two floors

Offering a unique style, unparalleled views and deluxe touches, these luxury locations are ideal for a special occasion or well-deserved break.

Prestonfield House

This former Lord Provost’s house is a stone’s throw from Edinburgh’s city centre, but seems a million miles away thanks to the tranquil location.

Surrounded by acres of garden, which is home to a few peacocks, Prestonfield is perfect for a city break with a difference.

Like the hotel’s sister property, The Witchery, Prestonfield is decadently decorated with an abundance of rich jewel tones, antiques, artwork, velvet furnishings and grand, original features.

Designed as an antithesis to bland, identikit hotels, the 23 rooms follow in the same vein but it is the Owner’s Suite that is the jewel in the crown.

As the name suggests, the rooms that make up the suite were previously reserved by previous owners for their personal use and, as such, are accessed by a private turret staircase and hallway. Consisting of an entrance lobby, bedroom with draped, four poster bed, lavish, book-lined, red marble-clad en suite bathroom and living room, there is plenty space to enjoy the views of the ruined Craigmillar Castle. With tones of deep claret with gold accents and ornate furniture, it is easy to see why these rooms are described as the hotel’s most indulgent and opulent suite.

Glencoe House

This historic mansion house is the former home of Lord Strathcona (Donald Alexander Smith), who was key in developing Canadian railways.

He bought the land in 1895 and commissioned Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, who worked on Balmoral Castle, to design the house.

Although it was to become a place for large family gatherings, and has architectural references to Donald and his wife Isabella, the house was also a convalescent hospital for military personnel and a military hospital during World War 2.

These days the hotel is a modern day haven of five star luxury due to each room being, in fact, a suite offering guests large private sitting rooms with original features, bedrooms, en suite bathrooms and in-suite dining. Not to mention the idyllic views of the Pap of Glencoe from each of the rooms. But which of these suites is the best?

It’d be difficult to argue that the newly opened Bell Tower Suites are hard to beat in terms of traditional glamour, coupled with contemporary luxury.

Located just 50 metres from the mansion house, each Bell Tower suite comprises of two floors with a living room with wood burning stove, fully stocked kitchen with Aga, spacious bedroom with en suite, and private walled gardens with hot tubs. Guests who don’t want to dine in their room can exclusively reserve the Great Hall for a formal, candle-lit, 5 course dinner.

Borthwick Castle

Described as ‘the finest keep in Scotland’ Brothwick Castle boasts an impressive 600 year old history, much of which is steeped in drama, a supposed Cromwell attack and royal antics. Mary Queen of Scots often stayed here and is said to have leapt from a window, disguised as a page, to flee an army of pursuers. Located 25 minutes from Edinburgh, the Castle enjoys a peaceful setting in the region of North Middletown.

Having recently undergone a lengthy renovation, which started in 2013, Borthwick has become a contemporary boutique-style accommodation that includes only ten, uniquely decorated (and named) bedchambers.

Most rooms are accessed by spiral staircases and secret doorways, making a stay a Borthwick Castle a memorable and magical experience, especially if you find yourself in the Wizard’s Tower. While it may be hard to choose which chamber is the most luxurious, it is the Mary Queen of Scots room that hosted the Castle’s most famous guest; Mary herself. Found in the south tower, the Mary Queen of Scots bedchamber has a private door to the State Room and Mary’s chapel. Decorated in golden tones, the bed is fit for royalty thanks to its hand carved frame and canopy adored headboard (modelled on Mary’s actual bed as seen in Holyrood Palace). The room also has beautiful views across the grounds, an original fireplace and a luxe shower room set into the Castle walls.

Waldorf Astoria The Caledonian

Once a former railway hotel, this historical Edinburgh landmark property was given an extensive, and pricey makeover in 2014 in order to bring it into the prestigious Waldorf Astoria family. With signature elements of the brand, such as Peacock Alley (which was part of the original station) and the famed Waldorf clock, unique to each location, this hotel has also maintained aspects of its history in the stained glass windows, traditional features and the original station clock by Hamilton and Inches, which survived a fire in 1890, and sits on the red sandstone wall in Peacock Alley. The suites available range from the modern to the more classically decorated and it is the Alexander Graham Bell suite that gets our vote.

With an uninterrupted view of Edinburgh Castle, this suite is found in the main building and has the feeling of an elegant apartment within the hotel due to its living room with fireplace, high ceilings, rococo pillars and muted colour palette of burgundy, cream and pink. Although you are in a very modern hotel in many ways (the Nespresso machine, wifi, flat screen LCD TV and iPod docking station attest to that), you could be forgiven for thinking you were relaxing in 1903, when the hotel was originally opened as The Caledonian Hotel.

Cameron House

Situated on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Cameron House has been a favourite five star location in the area for years and with the addition of luxury lodges it boosted its offering to include exclusive use and self catering options.

Keen golfers will enjoy the Carrick course, and anyone looking to relax during a stay at Cameron House should visit the tranquil Carrick Spa, with the key feature being the rooftop infinity pool overlooking Ben Lomond.

Inside the hotel the dark colour scheme, tartan touches and taxidermy gives the cosy feel of a modern day hunting lodge, which is continued in the rooms and suites.

But it is the Whisky Suites where you will find the most obvious lodge influences in the berry coloured tartan carpets, antler adorned wall mounts, velvet furnishings and polished wooden furniture.

Consisting of a bedroom, living room and spacious bathroom with rain shower, the Whisky Suites are found in the hotel’s original Baronial mansion and overlook the famous Loch next to which the hotel stands.

Gleneagles

Famed for golfing, this five-star hotel is well worth a visit for those seeking a luxurious break.

The hotel opened in 1924 and was described as a ‘Riviera in the Highlands’. These days it is still one of Scotland’s most famous hotels courtesy of it playing host to the G8 Summit in 2005 and the Ryder Cup in 2014.

Plus it is home to Scotland’s only two Michelin starred restaurant, a championship golf course, an award-winning spa and boasts its own railway station, which serves trains from Scotland and London (thanks to its founder Donald Matheson, General Manager of the Caledonian Railway), only two minutes away.

To fully experience Gleneagles’ luxury then a stay in the Blue Tower Suite is a must as it is located in the hotel’s original tower and overlooks the grand entrance. Set over two floors, a spiral staircase will take guests from the first floor that consists of two bedrooms and a bathroom up to a charming library and living room.

Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens

Located in Glasgow’s leafy West End, One Devonshire Gardens consists of five traditional Victorian terraced town houses, which have been sympathetically renovated into the boutique hotel that stands today.

Each of the 49 rooms has been decorated with a dramatic flair of dark colours, damask wallpaper and velvet furnishings but it is the original features, oak panelling, open fires, sweeping staircases and the impressive stained glass windows that give the hotel its charm.

Whilst all rooms are pretty luxurious, it is the aptly named Luxtown Suite that wins the award for most impressive suite in the hotel thanks to its king sized, four poster bed, separate living room with dining area, jacuzzi bath, aqua TV, sauna and private gym.

Cromlix House

If you fancy possibly rubbing shoulders with tennis royalty then a stay at Perthshire’s award-winning Cromlix House should be on your wish list. Owned by Andy Murray, this grand Victorian Perthshire mansion near Dunblane has been transformed into a five-star destination, which opened in 2014.

Although the house is large, it is home to only ten bedrooms, five suites (named for famous Scots) and one, one-bedroom Gate Lodge, making it an intimate destination for visitors. For a truly luxe stay, book into the Robert the Bruce Suite and enjoy relaxing in the hand-painted, freestanding bath complete with the hotel’s bespoke range of Arran Aromatic toiletries. Mod cons, such as iPod docks and TVs are disguised as mirrors, which keeps with the traditional décor and authentic Scottish feel.

