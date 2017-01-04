Matrix Risk Control moves to new base in Aberdeen

Incident investigation specialist Matrix Risk Control said it has started the year by relocating to a new base in Aberdeen as it looks to grow after a “very active” 2016.

Formerly based in Westhill, the business has set up in Ocean Spirit House at Aberdeen’s Waterloo Quay, with the move to larger premises coming after it appointed three associates to its investigative training team last month and promoted three existing staff members to managerial roles.

Alan Smith, Matrix’s operations director, said last year saw increased demand for its services domestically and internationally, and amid the growth in its team plus “further exciting developments planned for 2017”, it seemed the right time to move to the 1,000 square-foot site.

Facilities there include increased office and meeting space, as well as ready access to on-site training rooms, and Smith stated that such training facilities “will be a real asset to our trainers and course participants”.

Matrix was founded in 2008 by senior police officers, and provides training and support services to help organisations manage various forms of operational risk, carrying out training and independent investigations worldwide.

It said it recently signed an additional partnership agreement with New Zealand-based Incident Prevent Group and, closer to home, a new alliance with Angus-based IED Training Solutions that has added trauma management and employee welfare support to its incident investigation management service.

