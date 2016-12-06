Lovell plans 112 affordable homes for South Lanarkshire

Housing developer Lovell has started work on the first of three developments for Clyde Valley Housing Association aimed at tackling the shortage of affordable homes in South Lanarkshire.

The three projects – across Blantyre, East Kilbride and Hamliton – will create a total of 112 low-cost rented homes.

Construction has now started at the £4 million development in Kenilworth Road, East Kilbride, which will deliver 26 flats and eight houses. They are being built on derelict land that previously formed part of the South Lanarkshire College campus, and completion is scheduled for the end of next year.

Adam Forrest, acting regional director at Lovell, said: “These homes will significantly alleviate South Lanarkshire’s shortage of affordable homes, providing well-designed, energy-efficient modern properties for local people.”

Lovell, part of the Morgan Sindall construction group, will next year start work on the two other projects with Clyde Valley Housing Association – a 40-home scheme in Hamilton and a 38-home development in Blantyre.

Campbell Boyd, chairman of Clyde Valley Housing Association, said: “The board of the association is committed to meeting the significant demand for housing need and growing our housing stock.”

