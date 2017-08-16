Lookers profits go into reverse as car market ‘softens’

Have your say

Car dealer Lookers has posted a fall in profits and warned the UK market is “softening”, with Brexit partly to blame.

Pre-tax profits dropped to £44.6 million for the six months to 30 June, from £46.7m a year ago, even though revenues rose 5 per cent to £2.46 billion.

The company said new car sales in the UK had weakened, and that the political backdrop and the drop in sterling were adding to the uncertain outlook.

“We have seen a softening in the new car market in recent months,” said chairman Phil White.

“Furthermore, the current political environment, Brexit and weaker exchange rates have created a degree of uncertainty in the UK economy, which is unhelpful and we therefore view the second half of the year with some caution.”

White said he expected the UK new car market to decline by 2.6 per cent this year.

However, shareholders in Lookers did have something to cheer as the board hiked its interim dividend by 10 per cent to 1.41p a share.

