Long-awaited development of Candleriggs in Glasgow moves forward

Ambitious plans to transform a long-neglected city centre site in Glasgow have won the backing of councillors.

It will see almost 1,200 flats and student rooms built as well as a 124-room hotel, with ground floor space for new shops.

The development will see historic facades retained

The masterplan, which won formal planning approval on Thursday, will finally plug an eyesore gap site along the Trongate and Candleriggs, close to the Merchant City and Glasgow Cross.

The privately-owned land was left vacant after Goldberg’s department store, which occupied much of the site, was closed in 1990 and subsequently demolished.

A high-profile scheme to build a branch of Selfridge’s was subsequently abandoned, with the land sold on in 2014 to the present developer, Candleriggs Ltd.

The firm won outline planning permission in 2016 but has since bought up neighbouring properties to expand its development.

A mixture of flats, student accomodation and a hotel will form the development in Glasgow city centre

Work to clear the site and demolish unlisted buildings is expected to begin soon. When finished, the development will be the biggest in Glasgow city centre for a generation.

Council bosses are hopeful it will spark further private investment in the east end of Argyll Street and Trongate, which have suffered several store closures in recent years.

The site, which is a short walk from both Central and Queen Street railway stations, is expected to take around five years to transform.

A design statement which was submitted to council planners said: “This strategy makes a series of public places whilst generally responding to the grain of the surrounding urban form.

“Throughout the public edges of the scheme the intention is to place shops, bars and cafes at street level to give a real possibility of street life and activity throughout the site.

“At the corner of Candleriggs and Trongate a new convenience store is intended and it is hoped this large branded store will help draw High Street retailers from Argyll Street onto this part of Trongate.”