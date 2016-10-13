Lid lifted on new marine and offshore training centre

Clyde Training Solutions has unveiled central Scotland's first dedicated marine and offshore international training centre.

The multi-million-pound facility is situated on the banks of the River Clyde in Clydebank and will offer a range of maritime safety courses to a global market.

Phase one of operations at the centre has created some 30 jobs with the potential for further future employment. CTS is a newly established Clyde Group company.

Colin McMurray, CTS director, said: "This facility can match any of the top marine and offshore training centres in Europe, with our accredited maritime training offering now conducted by our specially selected team of experienced industry trainers.

"Soon we will also be offering courses dedicated to the offshore and oil and gas industries, at our accessible Greater Glasgow location.

"Clyde Training Solutions marks a new chapter in the history of the Clyde Group and a leap forward for one-stop-shop maritime and offshore training; available to delegates in the UK and further afield."

