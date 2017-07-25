Liam Fox challenged to eat ‘Chlorination Chicken’ on TV

Liam Fox has been challenged to eat chlorine-washed chicken live on TV.

The demand for the International Trade Secretary to take on the challenge came from Open Britain’s executive director, James McGrory, following Dr Fox’s claims that “the British media are obsessed with chlorine-washed chickens” during talks on post-Brexit trade links with the US.

The talks included the possibility that US agricultural products would become available to British market, including chickens which are proving controversial due to the way in which they are produced.

Mr McGrory appealed for Dr Fox to have a portion of “Chlorination Chicken”.

“If the International Trade Secretary wants the public to trust him,” he said, “he needs to take the opportunity while he’s in the US and devour a chlorine-washed chicken live on camera.”

“The choice of recipe is up to him, but one serving suggestion might be Chlorination Chicken. The proof of the chicken is in the eating and if Mr Fox thinks it’s safe, he should put his money where his mouth is. If he doesn’t, he is just chicken.”

Dr Fox would say no more than the chickens are “a detail of the very end stage of one sector of a potential free trade agreement.”

He also urged Remainers to put aside the referendum result to help secure the best outcome for the UK rather than “thwart” progress.