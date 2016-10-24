Legal firm boosts size with estate agent buy

Glasgow-based legal practice Miller Samuel Hill Brown (MSHB) has today revealed its acquisition of the licensing division of solicitor and estate agent Lindsays for an undisclosed sum, saying this creates the largest legal licensing team in Scotland.

MSHB, which was incorporated earlier this year due to the combination of Glaswegian law firms Hill Brown and Miller Samuel, said its specialist division Hill Brown Licensing now comprises a team of 12 across Edinburgh and Glasgow, focused on a “significantly increased licensed trade client base”.

Peter Lawson, partner at Hill Brown Licensing, said such growth means “we have greatly strengthened our offering thus ensuring we continue to deliver an exceptional service to our licensed trade clients, while supporting our future growth ambitions”.

Alasdair Cummings, managing partner at Lindsays, said: “We have enjoyed a close working relationship with the team from Hill Brown Licensing for many years and are delighted to have reached an agreement with them."

