Writing’s on the wall for signatures, says legal tech firm

A software start-up formed at the University of Edinburgh’s technology incubator has claimed its new product will spell the end of the “arduous” process of signing contracts by hand.

Legalesign, which started trading in 2013, said its eWitness service is the first of its kind in the UK, enabling documents that need a witness to be completed online rather than with paper and ink.

The firm currently handles more than 1,500 contracts a day, serving clients across Europe, North America and the UK from its offices in Edinburgh and London. It said that more than a quarter of contracts are signed within five minutes, with more than a half completed within 24 hours.

Chief executive Ben Eliott, said: “The lengthy and arduous process of collecting signatures is consigned to the history books.

“E-signature technology is exactly the development businesses can use to gain a competitive advantage while slashing their costs. eWitness is an exciting development for the digital economy and for what it can bring to business.”

