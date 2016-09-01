Weightmans adds property partner to Glasgow team

Law firm Weightmans has appointed Cassandra Auld as a partner to its expanding property team in Glasgow.

Auld, who previously managed a team of five as a senior associate at rival Pinsent Masons, has working for both public and private sector clients across a range of sectors and has a particular interest in the hotel, retail and leisure and healthcare industries.

Bryan Finlayson, the firm’s head of real estate for Scotland, said: “She has proven ability to manage and deliver complex, high-value and technically challenging real estate transactions whilst maintaining an outstanding commitment to clients. She is a highly valuable addition to the team.”

Weightmans, which opened its Glasgow office in 2013 after acquiring part of Semple Fraser, is due to bring in a newly qualified solicitor later this month, bringing the property team’s headcount to six.

