Promotions for 20 at law firm Maclay Murray & Spens

Commercial law firm Maclay Murray & Spens (MMS) has unveiled the promotion of 20 lawyers, including two new partners.

The promotions, which coincide with the start of the firm’s new financial year, see David Rose elevated to property partner in Aberdeen, while James Wilson becomes a banking and finance partner in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Lyndsey O’Connor and Mark Stewart have been promoted to property and corporate directors respectively, based in London.

MMS chief executive Kenneth Shand said: “The promotions underscore the continued growth of key practice areas across the firm and reflect the breadth and depth of experience of our talented lawyers.”

In the firm’s Aberdeen banking and finance team, Anna Crosby has been promoted to associate, while Nicola Watson becomes a senior solicitor, as does Iain Smith in the Glasgow property practice.

The capital projects practice in Edinburgh sees Susan Currie and James Todd promoted to senior solicitors, alongside Jamie Dunne in the EU, competition and regulatory team. Fellow Edinburgh colleagues Sarah McCormick and Linzi Hedalen and become associates in the commercial dispute resolution and construction and engineering teams respectively.

New associates in Glasgow are Jennifer Connolly, in the private client and charities team, along with property specialists Donna Bryson, Jayne Ferguson and Tom Hepburn.

In London, Sophie Applewhite becomes an employment, pensions and immigration associate, along with commercial dispute resolution specialist Ferky Azib, Roisin Forde in banking and finance and Fiona McDonald in housing and care.

