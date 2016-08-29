Pinsent Masons launches UK-wide public policy unit

Law firm Pinsent Masons is launching a UK-wide public policy unit as it looks to widen the advice given to clients post-Brexit.

The firm, which globally employs more than 1,500 lawyers and has some 400 partners, has appointed Andrew Henderson, currently head of public affairs and external relations at RBS’ Williams & Glyn brand, to lead the initiative. He will join the firm as director of public policy next month.

Henderson will be tasked with overseeing and expanding Pinsent’s existing public policy practice, which was established in Edinburgh in the wake of Scottish devolution in order to help clients engage with the parliamentary process at Holyrood.

In addition to supporting clients north of the Border, the firm will now offer public policy services UK-wide.

Henderson said: “I am thrilled to be joining Pinsent Masons during a period of unprecedented change.”

