Partner appointments poised to fuel growth at Burness Paull

Scottish legal heavyweight Burness Paull has signalled its growth intentions after unveiling a raft of appointments and partner promotions.

Among the announcements, Jody Crockett joins as a partner in the firm’s dispute resolution team. A former Burness Paull associate, Crockett has spent the last six years working with “magic circle” practice Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Five internal partner promotions include Joanna Fulton, who specialises in product liability, where Burness Paull is seen as one of the leading players.

Lindsay Wallace is promoted to partner and also becomes the firm’s first general counsel. Graeme Bradshaw, a key member of the property team, becomes partner.

Meanwhile, Andrew Christie becomes a partner in the banking and funds practice. Graeme Palmer, who has a UK-wide profile in public procurement and state aid law, is also promoted to partner. In another appointment, Claire Macpherson joins the private capital team as director.

Burness Paull chairman Philip Rodney said: “Our recent promotions demonstrate the depth of talent that is being nurtured through our leadership development programme and our ability to attract top talent from other firms.

“Each of our new partners will play a key role in developing their own areas of expertise, as well as in the firm’s ambitious growth plans.”

