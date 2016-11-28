On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers has hired Alison Graham as its new head of marketing and business development.

After eight years in luxury drinks marketing management roles, she established Sightsavers in Scotland, and more recently worked with brewing giant Heineken. Her new role involves promoting the Davidson Chalmers brand and progressing the firm’s business growth strategy across the Scottish and UK market.

Anderson Strathern has appointed Douglas McLachlan and Martin Campbell as partners, with 16 other promotions across the firm comprising nine new senior solicitors and associates and seven new senior associates, amid an uplift in Brexit-related client activity at the law firm since the vote in June. McLachlan joined from DWF in 2015, and has helped grow the firm’s corporate offering, while Campbell leads the firm’s specialist tax practice.

Property and office design specialist and consultancy Space Solutions has added a number of design specialists, saying this follows a sharp increase in revenues and a series of client wins this year. In its Glasgow office, Sarah MacGregor has been appointed design studio manager, and in Edinburgh, Graeme Syme joins as principal designer, Victoria Speirs is the new senior interior designer, Martyna Mercer joins as interior designer and Saskia Mason has been added to the management accountancy team.

Legal, financial and property company Pagan Osborne has made three key appointments, saying this will boost the expertise it offers its clients across Edinburgh, Fife and beyond. Jennifer Broatch joins as a senior family law specialist, Graham Sutherland adds to the agriculture and estates team as a rural law specialist, and associate Emma Horne brings tax and estate planning experience to the private client department. A further six appointments have been made across the support and administrative functions of the business.

Morrison Media Strategies has appointed Susie Fraser as an associate director. Fraser ran her own agency, Parlez, for a decade and John Morrison, founding director of Morrison Media and former chief political correspondent with BBC News, said she is already helping the firm continue to grow its consumer portfolio. It has also hired veteran PR specialist Elaine Fee as account director.

