Morton Fraser expands family law and litigation teams

One of Scotland’s foremost child support legal experts has joined Morton Fraser as a consultant.

John Fotheringham will become part of the firm’s family law team, while at the same time Jennifer Thomson joins as a senior associate in Morton Fraser’s litigation practice.

Jennifer Thomson joins after 11 years at Clyde & Co. Picture: Contributed

Fotheringham was the first solicitor in Scotland to hold double accreditation in both child and family law. He is vice-convener of the Law Society of Scotland’s family law committee, the general editor of the Butterworth Family Law Service and also co-author of two editions of Green’s Family Law.

Fotheringham also lectures occasionally at the University of Edinburgh and most recently he was at UK legal firm Shoosmiths.

Thomson joins Morton Fraser after 11 years at Clyde & Co. She will focus primarily on personal injury briefs within one of the largest litigation teams in Scotland as well as regulatory cases and other civil litigation claims.

Chris Harte, chief executive of Morton Fraser, said: “Attracting such talent in the form of both John and Jennifer bolsters the breadth and depth of expertise we provide. They are great additions to the Morton Fraser fold.”

Fotheringham added: “Reputation was a key factor in joining Morton Fraser.”

The firm operates from offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, employing some 270 people. It has links to 160 firms globally.

