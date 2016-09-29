MacRoberts and Morton Fraser ‘in merger talks’

Two Scottish law firms are believed to be in merger talks for a potential combination that would be the sixth-largest by revenue in Scotland.

MacRoberts and Morton Fraser each have revenues of about £19 million, giving any enlarged firm turnover of some £38m. Both firms declined to confirm or deny the merger talks.

Chris Harte, chief executive of Edinburgh-based Morton Fraser, which also has a Glasgow office, said it regularly has “exploratory discussions with third parties around a wide range of potential opportunities. We don’t, however, comment on speculation regarding any such conversations which may take place from time to time”.

A spokesman for MacRoberts, which is led by managing partner John Macmillan and has offices in Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow said: “At any point we are in conversation with a number of individuals and firms and it would be inappropriate to make any comment on the existence or otherwise of any such conversations.”

