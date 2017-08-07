Law practice Blackadders goes forth with accolade

Blackadders has become one of the first legal firms in Scotland to pick-up a prestigious accreditation for its work in family inheritance and succession planning.

The firm, which has 26 partners and more than 260 staff across a network of offices, has been awarded “platinum employer partner” certification by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Step), a global professional association.

The accreditation is part of Step’s employer partnership programme, which is designed to help employers of its students and members to plan and deliver the best possible learning experience.

Blackadders’ chairman, Scott Williamson, said: “As one of few Scottish-based firms to receive this accolade, it is a great achievement for us to be recognised by such a well-respected and professional body.”

Jenni Hutchinson of Step added: “Blackadders is to be commended on an excellent application.”

