Law firm WJM in expansion mode with BMK Wilson merger

Law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) is growing its services in Scotland by merging with BMK Wilson as of May.

The combined entity will have 28 partners, 56 fee-earners and 52 employees across four offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Dunblane.

Pictured above from left are BMK partners Rosina Dolan and Iain Dunn with WJM chief executive Liam Entwistle.

Entwistle said that this latest deal marks part of the firm’s planned strategic expansion.

