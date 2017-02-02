Law firm Gibson Kerr bolsters property team with merger

Edinburgh law firm Gibson Kerr has unveiled its second tie-up in just three months as it bolsters its residential and commercial property services in the capital.

The merger with Grange Solicitors & Estate Agents, also based in Edinburgh, comes on the heels of the firm’s union with Marwicks, which has seen Gibson Kerr more than double the size of its property team in a year.

READ MORE: Capital law firms in merger deal

The latest tie-up will see Grange Solicitors move into the Dundas Street location previously belonging to Marwicks, which is now the main location for Gibson Kerr’s property team.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Grange’s principal, Gregor Mair, will continue in the merged firm as a consultant solicitor and will be joined in the Dundas Street practice by Scott Rasmusen, partner and head of property at Gibson Kerr, and Mike Marwick, consultant solicitor, the former principal at Marwicks.

Gibson Kerr said the arrival of Mair – who has also provided commercial property advice for more than 30 years – gives the firm more expertise in services such as leases and conveyancing of shops, restaurants and offices.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook