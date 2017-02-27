Law firm Bond Dickinson expanding into Edinburgh

Bond Dickinson is to bolster its presence in the Scottish legal scene with the opening of an office in Edinburgh.

The national law firm, which set up a base in Aberdeen ten years ago, said its Princes Street office will have up to 20 staff and “two or three” partners as it targets clients across the energy, financial and property sectors.

READ MORE: Martin Flanagan: Glimmers of hope for energy industry

Managing partner Jonathan Blair said: “We wanted a second office in Scotland to support our clients and Edinburgh was a natural choice, being at the heart of Scotland’s Central Belt.”

He added: “The firm’s growth strategy includes increasing our presence in both domestic and international markets where the opportunities to do more work for our clients exist. Our approach to growth and investment has always been in response to client demand.

“Over the past year we have heard from more and more clients that they are keen that we have an Edinburgh presence, so that we are on hand when they need us.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The Edinburgh team will work alongside the firm’s Aberdeen office, which has a strong focus on the oil and gas sector. Bond Dickinson also has sites in Bristol, Leeds, London, Newcastle, Plymouth and Southampton, as well as international partnerships in Germany and the US.

Michael Spence, head of the Aberdeen office, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Scotland. This will enable Bond Dickinson to deliver more services to the Scottish business community. I am looking forward to working closely with a new team.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook