Kirk Murdoch, doyen of Scots law sector, passes away

Pinsent Masons has announced “with great sadness” that Kirk Murdoch, chairman of the law firm in Scotland and Northern Ireland, has passed away “following a brave battle with illness”.

Murdoch, whose legal career spanned 35 years, was one of the primary architects of the merger between Pinsent Masons and McGrigors in 2012, and subsequently sat on the firm’s board until stepping back last year.

We have lost a great friend, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family Richard Foley

• READ MORE: The Big Interview: Kirk Murdoch, head of law firm Pinsent Masons

Richard Foley, senior partner of Pinsent Masons, said: “For very many years, Kirk has been a huge influence in our firm. He was a natural leader and his ambition for the firm – and indeed for the wider Scottish legal profession – marked him out as one of the most distinguished lawyers of his generation.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Foley added: “He had an incredibly positive influence in shaping the careers of so many and we will miss him dreadfully. He was unfailingly courteous and thoughtful, and was blessed with a great sense of humour. We have lost a great friend, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Outside of work, Murdoch was a “proud Ayrshireman and committed sportsman”. He captained Ayr Rugby Club in his youth and was an accomplished golfer, becoming a member of Troon Prestwick and Archerfield.

He was committed to the region throughout his life and sat on the Board of Ayr Renaissance, championing the regeneration of Ayr town centre.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook