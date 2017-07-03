Glasgow patent firm Murgitroyd hails record half-year trading

Glasgow-based patent and trademark attorney Murgitroyd today said that its second-half results would show a “significant improvement” on the first six months of the year.

In a trading update ahead of its annual results, the firm said it had generated record revenues of £22.8 million during the six months to the end of May, representing an increase of almost 5 per cent on the same period a year earlier.

Murgitroyd, led by chief executive Keith Young, told investors: “The board confirms that trading for the second half of the financial year has been in line with the board’s expectations and represents a significant improvement on the trading result for the half year.”

Full-year results are due to be published on or around 12 September.

