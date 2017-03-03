Glasgow law firms unite under Mitchells Roberton name

Glasgow law firm Mitchells Roberton, which can trace its involvement in Scottish legal affairs back to the 1700s, is to merge today with Adie Hunter, which is also based in the city.

The combined entity will be known as Mitchells Roberton, while Adie Hunter, which has been practising since 1988, will close its office in Newton Place.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Pictured above are Donald Reid, partner and chairman of Mitchells Roberton, with Adie Hunter partner David Adie. Reid said the two organisations “will have much expertise to offer each other”.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook