Gillespie Macandrew appoints new rural business partner

Law firm Gillespie Macandrew has appointed Murray Soutar as a partner in its land and rural business team.

The University of Edinburgh graduate has experience with legal firms in both Scotland and New Zealand, has his arrival brings the number of partners at Gillespie Macandrew to 21.

“I am passionate about the countryside and looking forward to being part of a firm which is focused on assisting clients involved in rural Scotland,” said Soutar, who was previously a partner at rival Brodies.

READ MORE: Latest appointments and promotions

Gillespie Macandrew chief executive Chris West said the firm, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth, was “actively recruiting in a number of areas and always keen to acquire people with experience, talent and energy like Murray”.

He added: “The firm has deep roots in the rural business community, representing around a million acres of rural, development and industrial land in Scotland. Adding Murray to our highly experienced team adds even more strength and breadth to our ability to support clients in this core part of our business.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook