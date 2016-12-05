First female head for law firm Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen

Pinsent Masons has announced that employment law specialist Katie Williams is set to become the first female in the legal firm’s history to head up its Aberdeen office.

Williams, who joined Pinsent Masons in 2014, will succeed Roger Connon when he steps down from the role in April to focus as a continuing partner of the firm on promoting its regulatory compliance business.

Williams, a mother of two, said: “Our vision as a firm is to be recognised as an international market leader in the global sectors in which we operate and the energy market in particular is essential to that.” She said she was inheriting an “excellent platform” on which to build.

John Cleland, managing partner at Pinsent Masons, said the “critically important” Aberdeen energy hub market made a well-executed succession plan important, and “Katie stands out as an individual who is respected massively by our clients”.

