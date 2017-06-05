Edinburgh legal services outfit Vialex looks south

An Edinburgh-based legal services company whose clients include online retailer Atterley and craft beer maker Innis & Gunn has outlined plans to expand south of the Border.

Vialex, which was set up in 2010 by former Dickson Minto colleagues Keith Anderson and Keith Dinsmore, has doubled in size in the past two years to a 30-strong team of specialists. Other clients include Marlow Foods, the owner of the Quorn brand, distiller and blender Loch Lomond Group and technology outfit PureLiFi.

The firm says it offers the equivalent of a senior in-house legal advice service across a range of disciplines and sectors without the fixed overheads and “potentially narrower skillset associated with salaried staff”.

Vialex moved into new premises in the capital’s Atholl Crescent last year after out-growing its previous offices. Three senior members of the team driving new business are: Seona Burnett, director, legal counsel service; Paul Jarman-Williams, director, transaction services; and Allan Reid, head of legal counsel service.

Anderson, co-founder and director, said: “We have invested heavily in new systems and technology, including the new website which better outlines our proposition.

“We have an ambition to grow throughout the UK and we are actively looking at the south-east market where we have already had considerable success through word of mouth and referrals alone.”

• Global law firm Pinsent Masons today unveiled the acquisition of Brook Graham, a “diversity and inclusion” consulting business, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will enable Brook Graham to expand into new sectors and territories on the back of Pinsent Masons’ international network. The legal giant has its Scottish offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Richard Foley, senior partner at Pinsent Masons, said: “Brook Graham is a scalable business with a strong reputation and an impressive client base to match.”

Jacey Graham, co-founder of Brook Graham, added: “Brook Graham has established itself as a market-leading D&I consultancy since 2004 and the demand for our services continues to surge.

“Pinsent has a reputation for innovation and the mind-set for driving positive change that we need in order for the business to continue moving from strength to strength.”

