Change at the helm of law firm Anderson Strathern

Law firm Anderson Strathern today announced that chairman Robert Carr is to retire on Friday after 12 years at the helm.

Carr, who will remain a partner and lead the firm’s new advocacy and legal opinions unit, will be succeeded by Bruce Farquhar, who has been with Anderson Strathern since 2001.

The change at the top comes after rival Morton Fraser said yesterday that its chair, Linda Urquhart, is retiring after more than three decades with the practice.

• READ MORE: Linda Urquhart to retire as chair of Morton Fraser

Farquhar, who started his legal career as a court lawyer in Glasgow before moving into corporate law, said: “Having been part of Anderson Strathern for the last 16 years it is an understatement to say I am genuinely honoured to take over as chair.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

He added: “We will continue to invest in growth opportunities, our people and our technology to build an even stronger firm that is both an employer of choice for Scotland’s most promising young lawyers and a collaborative team that can deliver the best advice and service to our clients.”

• READ MORE: Anderson Strathern names new asset management boss

Managing partner Murray McCall added: “Bruce Farquhar brings great legal acumen and a strong background in business development, growth through new clients, lateral hires and acquisitions and has built a practice area from scratch.

“At the same time, we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Robert Carr for 12 years as chair, his inspiring leadership and, in business terms, his significant contribution in taking the firm to a position where we are now pre-eminent across the commercial, public and private client sectors.”

Anderson Strathern, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Haddington in East Lothian, has 50 partners and more than 240 employees and counts the Crown Estate, Scotmid and the Scottish Government among its clients.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook