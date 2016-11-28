Burness Paull hails strong deal-making activity

Law firm Burness Paull said confidence in the deal-making community was strong after completing close to 50 agreements in the past quarter.

Among the most recent deals, which have a total value of more than £2.5 billion, are a number of high-profile private equity agreements.

The firm advised long-standing client BlueGem, the owner of iconic fashion brand Liberty, in a deal that saw it team up with Jack Wills founder Pete Williams in a multi-million pound buyout of the British heritage-inspired clothing chain.

It also represented the buyers of Dobbies Garden Centres as well as Kings Park Capital on investments in 7 Bone Restaurants and Just Go! Holidays. Lawyers at the firm also advised Chase Search & Selection, the pharmaceutical recruitment company, on an investment by Vespa Capital.

Chris Gotts, partner and head of corporate finance at Burness Paull, said: "We are seeing confidence in the deal making community, evidenced by the relatively high number of private equity driven deals that we have recently completed.

"We have been awarded the coveted 2017 Scottish Legal Firm of the Year in the recent UK Legal 500 awards in recognition of across the board increased top tier rankings. This makes us winners of this award for the second time in just three years."

Burness Paull employs more than 500 people, including 58 partners, across its key locations of Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

