Anderson Strathern returns to growth after client wins

Law firm Anderson Strathern has revealed a slight dip in turnover in its latest annual results, but said it has returned to growth this year with a series of high-profile client wins.

The practice, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Haddington in East Lothian, reported a 3 per cent year-on-year drop in turnover to £21 million for the 12 months to the end of August.

Anderson Strathern partly attributed the drop to Brexit, and noting a “marginal” slowdown in its corporate and commercial property practices in mid-2016.

During the financial year it completed two mergers, with law firms Jeffrey Aitken and ADLP, and said that this year it has added clients including the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and Prestwick Airport.

Managing partner Murray McCall said the firm had produced a “very steady set of numbers” despite the uncertain political backdrop.

He added: “2016 was an important year for Anderson Strathern, with significant investment in our people, mergers and lateral hires, technology and a major rebranding exercise.

“At our half-year point, we’re up on the previous year so we’re encouraged to see the growth coming through.”

