Kier Construction hails health and safety milestone

Workers at Kier Construction Scotland have racked up three million man hours without a serious accident.

The Reporting of Injuries Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR) milestone was announced as the builder received a gold award at the annual Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) occupational health and safety awards 2016 in Glasgow.

The RoSPA scheme is the largest and longest-running of its kind in the UK and Kier’s award is the sixth consecutive year that its Scottish business has been recognised for its commitment to accident and ill-health prevention.

Roland Duncan, kier Construction Scotland’s construction director responsible for health and safety, said: “Safety will always be our number one priority. We have robust systems and procedures in place that allow us to achieve very high safety standards and we constantly strive to improve our performance.

“Receiving this prestigious RoSPA award recognises all the hard work of our employees and the commitment of our customers and supply chain to keep our sites as safe as possible.”

