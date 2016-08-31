Keepmoat ‘taken aback’ by demand for housing projects

Construction and regeneration specialist Keepmoat is seeking to expand its presence in Scotland as it marks the first anniversary of its new homes operation north of the Border.

The firm, which recently struck a partnership deal with Edinburgh-based Sigma Capital in a move that aims to create more than 5,000 private rented homes in England, has just sold out on its Langlea development in Cambuslang and close to selling out at its Cooperfield scheme in Hamilton.

Keepmoat’s regional managing director for homes in Scotland, Sandy McBride, said the company works in partnership with local authorities, private companies and housing associations to provide a “steady stream of work” – a model that has previously borne fruit in the north-west of England.

“The first year in Scotland was always going to be about laying the foundations and developing those relationships,” he said, adding that the builder had been “taken aback” by demand for its schemes in Cambuslang and Hamilton.

“As well as meeting the general demand for new homes, a large part of our focus as a business is on supporting the first-time buyer market. However, our affordable, quality product has resulted in appeal to a wide range of purchasers.”

He added: “To me, this suggests there is an overall shortage of new homes and options available for buyers in Scotland – and is why we are committed to expanding our presence in the country.”

Doncaster-based Keepmoat, which employs more than 3,500 people, is also looking to start delivering “mixed-tenure” schemes, comprising homes for sale, private rent and social housing. It has secured a multi-million pound project in Edinburgh to build more than 300 houses and flats in Sighthill, and has landed a further site at the former Hoover factory in Cambuslang.

McBride said: “Not only will we be offering real solutions for Scottish buyers, but as we continue to our grow our business here, we will provide employment and training opportunities, and many community benefits which will in turn support our industry wide skills crisis and benefit the wider communities in which we operate.

“As a business we are still in our infancy, but our pipeline is robust and the undersupply of housing in Scotland suggests the opportunity to grow is deliverable.”

