John Menzies names new boss for distribution arm

Logistics group John Menzies today named Greg Michael as the new managing director for its distribution business.

The Edinburgh-based firm said the former senior figure at delivery specialists DHL and Deutsche Post brings with him “relevant third-party logistics and distribution experience”.

It added that Michael, who is due to take up the role at the start of next month, will focus on the “evolution of the print media supply chain and will bring his experience and creativity to the diversification and growth agenda currently being developed for the division”.

The past two years have seen Menzies Distribution snap up AJG Parcels of Inverness, Oban Express and Thistle Couriers in Aberdeen as it seeks to capitalise on the growing market for online retail deliveries.

The division, which employs some 3,500 people, was previously headed up by interim managing director Paul McCourt, who remains with the business.

READ MORE: Menzies drives off with major WH Smith contract

The change in leadership comes just days after Menzies Distribution its largest ever retail contract, with newsagent WH Smith. Under the three-year deal, understood to be worth several million pounds, the business will operate from three WH Smith depots in Birmingham, Dunstable and Swindon, as well as delivering to the retailer’s network of more than 1,200 stores across the UK.

In October, Menzies said that it had appointed financial adviser Rothschild & Co to examine the prospect of splitting its aviation and distribution arms, following calls from activist investors for a break-up.

German investor group Shareholder Value Management has “strongly” urged the group to separate the two divisions, saying such a move would be “immediately and significantly value accretive, and in the interest of all shareholders”.

