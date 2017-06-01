John Menzies adds aviation services veteran to board

Logistics group John Menzies has appointed a former senior executive of aviation services group Swissport to its board.

Philipp Joeinig, who spent six years as a management consultant before his nine-year stint at Swissport, has joined the Edinburgh-based group as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Menzies chairman Dermot Smurfit said: “His experience within the aviation industry adds to our knowledge base as we continue to strengthen our business and take advantage of the expansion opportunities that exist.”

Earlier this year, Menzies completed its $202 million (£157m) takeover of US rival ASIG in a “transformational” deal that adds plane fuelling to its aviation arm’s range of services and doubles the size of its operations in North America.

The group’s distribution operation is also planning a reverse takeover of parcels firm DX Group following pressure from investors to consider separating its two businesses.

