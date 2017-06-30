John Anderson named chair of recruitment firm iMultiply

Entrepreneurship specialist John Anderson has joined Edinburgh-based recruitment company iMultiply as its new chairman.

Anderson is co-founder of Entrepreneurial Scotland and head of SME engagement at Strathclyde Business School.

He takes over the helm from previous iMultiply chair Paul Atkinson, the industry veteran and serial angel investor whose Head Group recently acquired Change Recruitment after it fell into administration.

iMultiply, led by chief executive Kirsty Mackenzie, also said today that Mark Probert, formerly of accountant Grant Thornton, has joined as its financial director.

“I’m delighted that John and Mark, two very busy people, have seen something special in iMultiply and are joining us as we execute our three-year growth plan,” said Mackenzie, who founded the firm – which also has a Glasgow office – in 2012.

She added: “As our new chair, John will be helping keep us focused on our strategic goals, and his fantastic experience working with high-growth companies will be a tremendous asset.”

Anderson, who earlier this year became the chair of the investment arm of social enterprise letting agency Homes for Good, said: “Everyone knows the key traits of successful entrepreneurs include ambition and a tolerance for risk, but what many principals get wrong is that they try to do everything themselves. At iMultiply I see Kirsty putting together a complete leadership team.”

Meanwhile, Peace Recruitment, the Edinburgh-based construction jobs specialist, has set its sights on more than doubling its turnover to £20 million by the end of the decade.

The goal was announced as the firm, founded by managing director Chris Peace in 2009, appointed recruitment industry specialist Kai McCabe Murray as a non-executive director.

McCabe Murray has been involved in the sector since 1987 and is the former managing director of the Search recruitment consultancy, which she built to a £120m turnover business employing 600 people across 14 offices in the UK. Since leaving Search she has focused on helping other businesses to grow in her role with management consultancy Shirlaws.

She said: “Chris Peace has done a phenomenal job in growing the business from a one-man band to a significant consultancy which employs 18 consultants and will create revenues of £8m in this financial year. He is now ready to scale up the company significantly and this is why I have been brought in.”

Peace added: “Kai’s reputation in the recruitment sector is unparalleled. She has vast experience of how to scale up recruitment consultancies and her knowledge is proving invaluable.

“Our vision is to build the business to £20m revenues by 2020 and employ up to 30 consultants. I believe this is achievable with Kai’s support. Kai is bringing a fresh perspective to the business and a different skill set which will help transition us from a small agency to a much larger business.”

The appointment of McCabe Murray comes after Peace, which recently expanded into the London market, overhauled its online presence by introducing audio job adverts and TripAdvisor-style reviews for its consultants.

The firm has also launched a specialist arm, headed by former Hays construction sector specialist Alison Blake, focusing on temporary workers.

