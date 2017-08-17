Jobs secured in Kilwinning engineer’s management buyout

Have your say

An Ayrshire engineering firm that specialises in manufacturing stainless steel products has been acquired in a management buyout (MBO) that has secured the jobs of its 12 staff.

Kilwinning-based William Engineering has been bought by its former general manager John Murphy from owner Maureen Harrison, who had decided to retire after ten years running the business.

The new venture, Murphy Engineering (Scotland), will continue to provide a metal engineering service for clients including shop fitters, retailers, manufacturers, food producers and local authorities.

Murphy worked with business support organisation Team North Ayrshire on the deal and secured finance from Business Loans Scotland (BLS).

Andrew Dickson, fund manager from BLS, added: “It is well documented that access to capital remains a major hurdle to many small and medium-sized businesses which are looking to start up and grow.

“Often, our funding can make the difference between a business struggling or flourishing and that will have a positive impact on employment, profitability and making communities stronger.”

North Ayrshire council leader Joe Cullinane said: “John’s determination has allowed a successful firm to remain in business in North Ayrshire and ensured job security for its employees.”

