Jeweller takes wraps off flagship Edinburgh store

Jewellery and diamond specialist Chisholm Hunter is set to open its multi-million pound flagship store on Edinburgh’s Princes Street early next month.

Located at the foot of Frederick Street, the new branch is set to become the largest luxury jewellery retail space in the UK, and will bring 20 jobs to the capital and a range of exclusive brands for Scotland.

Glasgow-founded Chisholm Hunter has stores across Scotland and England, in locations including London, Chester, Glasgow and Edinburgh. The opening of its flagship store will bring some 10,000 square feet of retail space to the capital's main shopping thoroughfare over three floors, with the building also housing a champagne bar and "designated Swiss timepiece room".

The outlet will be the only Scottish jeweller to stock the prestigious watch brands Breguet, Blancpain and Vacheron Constantin.

Harry Brown, Chisholm Hunter chief executive, said: "The opening of our flagship store is a significant moment for the business. The Princes Street boutique will be the centrepiece of our portfolio.

"Our customers are looking for a luxury, personalised shopping experience, with help from members of staff who are experts in their fields – and Princes Street will provide just that with its Bond Street feel.

"We’re looking forward to continuing to grow and strengthen our business between now and the end of 2017."

The firm achieved revenues of £33 million, excluding VAT, at the end of the last financial year, almost 12 per cent growth on the previous year.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook

