Jarvie Plant drives into market south of the Border

Sales director Ian Hutchison will lead Jarvie Plant's expansion drive. Picture: Contributed

Jarvie Plant Group is gearing up for another year of expansion after confirming it will be opening its first depot south of the Border.

The Grangemouth-headquartered plant hire firm will launch in Manchester during the first quarter of 2017 while also taking on a major accounts manager in a bid to lure business from across the UK.

This latest growth strategy will be led by Ian Hutchison who recently returned to Jarvie as sales director after a ten-year absence. His association with the business dates back to 1989 when he first started in a workshop role.

“Manchester is a really exciting prospect as it opens up a huge geographical area and a wealth of opportunities,” Hutchison said. “The new major account manager will play a vital role in securing key business wins.”

The expansion plans do not stop at Manchester. A depot in Nairn is also planned, taking the total number of Jarvie facilities in Scotland to nine.

