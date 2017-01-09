Jarvie Plant drives into market south of the Border

Jarvie Plant Group is gearing up for another year of expansion after confirming it will be opening its first depot south of the Border.

The Grangemouth-headquartered plant hire firm will launch in Manchester during the first quarter of 2017 while also taking on a major accounts manager in a bid to lure business from across the UK.

This latest growth strategy will be led by Ian Hutchison who recently returned to Jarvie as sales director after a ten-year absence. His association with the business dates back to 1989 when he first started in a workshop role.

“Manchester is a really exciting prospect as it opens up a huge geographical area and a wealth of opportunities,” Hutchison said. “The new major account manager will play a vital role in securing key business wins.”

The expansion plans do not stop at Manchester. A depot in Nairn is also planned, taking the total number of Jarvie facilities in Scotland to nine.

