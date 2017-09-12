Isle of Harris Distillers cheers £1.7m support from HSBC

Have your say

Isle of Harris Distillers has secured a seven-figure financial package to support its growth and to invest in its maturing single malt whisky stock.

Established just two years ago, the distillery already employs 30 locals, and aims to create a number of “additional sustainable jobs” as the production of whisky increases.

Currently lying in cask in the Outer Hebrides, the first batch of The Hearach should be ready from late 2020 for bottling.

The distillery is also producing a gin to support the funding of stocks laid down for single malt whisky production – its primary focus.

Unveiling the £1.7m funding package, Neal Tully, relationship director at HSBC, said: “The team at Harris Distillers instantly impressed us with their innovative approach to creating spirits and social ethos.

“We hope with the wider availability of the single malt we’ll see the business grow and also attract even more tourists.”

