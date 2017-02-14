Indonesian potential flagged for Scottish companies

Indonesia is a key future business partner for Scotland, with three sectors proving of particular interest, according to the UK ambassador to the Asian country.

Moazzam Malik was recently in the capital, meeting Scottish Development International boss Paul Lewis, as well as the British Council Scotland, academics, representatives from the Scottish Government and businesses.

Malik highlighted the potential of Indonesia, stressing that it is the world’s 16th-largest economy with a middle class set to triple in the next ten to 12 years. It is an emerging market “that’s really going to shape the 21st century alongside India and China”, even more so after the Brexit vote, he stated.

In terms of partnerships north of the Border, he singled out renewable energy, saying: “The kind of technology that’s being innovated in Scotland has fantastic applicability in Indonesia.”

He met Nova Innovation, a Leith-based firm specialising in marine energy, and said: “Their technology is very suitable for Indonesia’s 17,000 islands, so we were talking about how we could support their efforts.”

He also flagged aquaculture as an area of real interest, adding: “Indonesia is a maritime country, it’s trying to develop its fisheries industry and Scotland has some great aquaculture capability.”

The third sector that Malik noted was creative industries, such as fashion, digital, technology and music. Overall, he stressed his wish for many more businesspeople to “beat down [his] door” to harness Indonesia’s potential and “be part of its story”.

