Inchinnan’s Peak Scientific cheers two decades of growth

Peak Scientific, which specialises in gas generators for laboratories, is celebrating 20 years in business.

Since starting out in 1997 with just a small group of employees in Linwood, the company has grown to employ more than 400 staff worldwide, including about 200 at its HQ and “manufacturing centre of excellence” in Inchinnan, Renfrewshire.

Over that time, it has expanded to serve the laboratory gas generation market in every continent, and been recognised through six Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Founder and chief executive Robin MacGeachy said: “Reaching our 20th anniversary is certainly a proud achievement and a testament to the hard work and commitment of Peak Scientific staff all over the world. A milestone like this is a great time to reflect on our journey so far, and to thank our customers for choosing Peak and joining us on that journey.

“Our anniversary is also a time to look to the future and to new and better ways to support our customers. It is Peak’s restless nature and constant pursuit of improvement which has enabled us to reach this milestone and, hopefully, many more to come.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook