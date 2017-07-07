Holyrood Distillery recruits top team of whisky experts

Holyrood Distillery said it had reached a “major milestone” in its aim of bringing back malt whisky distilling to Edinburgh, with the recruitment of a top team of whisky and drinks industry experts.

The venture has recruited Jack Mayo as head distiller, Bill Farrar as sales and marketing director and Laura Anderson as director of finance.

Botanicals expert Hamish Martin, owner of Edinburgh’s Secret Herb Garden, is to provide advice.

Rob Carpenter, managing director at Holyrood – a joint venture involving David Robertson, former master distiller for The Macallan – said: “I’m thrilled by the team we’ve got in place.

“Everyone involved brings with them their own unique talents and, importantly, years of experience working at the very top of the whisky industry.”

Holyrood Distillery recently launched a £5.5 million drive to help fund its ambition to create a distillery and visitor centre after City of Edinburgh Council approved the development of the 180-year-old Engine Shed building and site on St Leonard’s Lane.

