Head-hunting veterans launch new venture to find top talent

Two of Scotland’s top head-hunting professionals have joined forces to create a new specialist service.

Paul Atkinson, the founder of Head Resourcing, and Ian Macleod, who spent 16 years as managing partner with recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson, have formed Atkinson Macleod Executive Search, which will be structured as a division of Head Resourcing.

Atkinson, who is also a founding partner of Edinburgh investment firm Par Equity, said: "There is a battle for top talent and it is getting much tougher. Finding suitable candidates who have the requisite corporate experience plus the necessary skills to deal with our increasingly digital world remains a specialism."

Macleod added: "We are seeing a seismic shift in the expectations of our future managing directors, CEOs and board-level individuals. All modern organisations require diversity and higher levels of digital understanding at the top.

"Paul and I understand this change and believe we are ideally positioned to help in this search for key executive talent."

