Havelock Europa shares tumble after profit warning

Shares in Havelock Europa almost halved in value this morning after the Fife-based shopfitting and interiors group warned over annual profits.

The firm, which earlier this year warned of challenges ahead following the loss of a major client, said its results for the year to the end of December would fall “considerably below expectations”.

• READ MORE: Profits return for Havelock Europa amid challenges

Following the warning, shares were down 42.5 per cent at 5.75p, having fallen as low as 5p.

Kirkcaldy-headquartered Havelock, led by chief executive David Ritchie, blamed the shortfall on “delays in the commencement of work for key customers and lower-than-anticipated orders from the public sector”.

It added: “These developments are set against the previously announced backdrop of reduced activity in the first half and costs associated with the implementation of the enterprise resource planning system.”

Havelock said a further update will be provided alongside its half-year results, due for release on 27 September.